EMERGING MARKETS-Oil rally lifts Russian markets, currencies aided by weaker dollar

Russian stocks hit new record highs on Monday, supported by rising oil prices, while the rouble held near its mid-August peak as the dollar weakened broadly ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 14-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 14:54 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russian stocks hit new record highs on Monday, supported by rising oil prices, while the rouble held near its mid-August peak as the dollar weakened broadly ahead of a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week. The rouble gained 0.4% to trade at 72.99 per dollar, while Moscow stocks jumped almost 1% as oil prices climbed, pushing Brent back above $50 a barrel, buoyed by hopes that a rollout of coronavirus vaccines will lift global fuel demand.

The first shipments of vaccines were speeding across the United States as part of a mission to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March. "There is definitely growing optimism that global economies will begin recovering from next year as more positive vaccine news flows," said Piotr Matys, FX strategist at Rabobank.

"But there is also the harsh reality that most emerging currencies will struggle in the near-term as virus cases still continue to rise." The South African rand firmed 0.6% ahead of an address by President Cyril Ramaphosa on the government's response to the pandemic, while oil-exporting Mexico's peso strengthened 0.5%.

Riskier emerging market currencies got a boost as the dollar traded near a 2 1/2-year low against major peers ahead of a Fed meeting ending on Wednesday where policymakers are expected to increase purchases of longer-dated Treasuries to contain a rise in yields. Still, Turkey's lira weakened 0.7% as the threat of U.S. and EU sanctions coupled with worries around record coronavirus-related deaths offset data that showed a 10.2% jump in the country's industrial production in October.

The Hungarian forint held near a one-month high against the euro ahead of a central bank meeting on Tuesday where it is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, but recent declines in inflation may allow it to ease policy early next year. The Polish zloty also firmed as the arch-conservative United Poland party decided on Saturday to remain in government despite its opposition to a European Union budget deal, meaning the ruling coalition will keep its majority.

The currencies rallied last week as EU leaders unblocked a 1.8 trillion euro financial package to help the economy recover from the pandemic-induced recession after reaching a compromise with Poland and Hungary. For GRAPHIC on emerging market FX performance in 2020, see http://tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh For GRAPHIC on MSCI emerging index performance in 2020, see https://tmsnrt.rs/2OusNdX

