Left Menu
Development News Edition

British mid-caps jump on Brexit trade deal hopes

"It offers more hope but it's all hot air until we see something, a yes or no on the trade deal," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities. London's stock indexes have tracked a rally in global equity markets as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster economic rebound next year, but gains have been capped by fears around the near-term economic damage from business curbs and mass layoffs.

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:01 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:01 IST
British mid-caps jump on Brexit trade deal hopes

London's mid-cap index jumped 1% on Monday on hopes that Britain and the European Union could still agree on a Brexit trade deal, while drugmaker AstraZeneca tumbled after it announced a $39 billion buyout of U.S.-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals. The domestically focussed FTSE 250, considered a barometer for Brexit sentiment, was up 1.1% by 0923 GMT, with industrial, consumer discretionary and financial stocks leading gains.

The exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose just 0.2% with the pound set for its best day in about a month as the EU's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said that sealing a new trade pact was still possible. "It offers more hope but it's all hot air until we see something, a yes or no on the trade deal," said Keith Temperton, a sales trader at Forte Securities.

London's stock indexes have tracked a rally in global equity markets as signs of a working COVID-19 vaccine raised hopes of a faster economic rebound next year, but gains have been capped by fears around the near-term economic damage from business curbs and mass layoffs. On Monday, the UK's trade body for manufacturing slashed its 2021 growth forecast for the sector.

Still, the housebuilding index jumped 0.8% as property website Rightmove forecast house price inflation would retain much of its momentum next year despite the looming end of a tax break and forecasts of rising unemployment. In company news, AstraZeneca shares sank 9% as investors moved to price in the drugmaker's $39 billion deal for biotech firm Alexion, the company's largest ever and one of this year's biggest mergers globally.

Codemasters soared 19.1% after Electronic Arts said it would buy the video game developer in a deal worth $1.2 billion, trumping an earlier agreement between the British company and rival Take-Two Interactive Software .

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Narrow path' to Brexit trade deal visible, next few days critical

European Union Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier said on Monday that sealing a trade pact with Britain was still possible before the countrys final break with the 27-nation bloc on Dec. 31 but the next few days of negotiations would be criti...

WTO fails to agree rules to stop overfishing by year's end deadline

World Trade Organization negotiators failed to reach a deal to cut subsidies that lead to overfishing by a year-end deadline, the chairman of the talks told delegates at a closed-door meeting on Monday, citing delays linked to COVID-19. San...

Karan Johar on 19 yrs of 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham': Blessing in my filmography

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday celebrated 19 years of his blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and thanked fans for keeping it alive in pop culture through all the viral memes and memories. The family-drama featured an ensemble of megastar...

Wistron estimates loss in employees' violence at K'taka plant at Rs 437.70 crore

Taiwan-headquartered Wistron Corporation has said it suffered losses worth Rs 437.40 crore in the violence unleashed by a section of workers at its plant in Kolar district in Karnataka over some salary issues. A large number of employees al...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020