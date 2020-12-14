Schindler partners with L&T Tech Services for digital engineering transformation

Left Menu
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday that it has been selected by Schindler, the Switzerland-based global leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services, as one of its key partners to provide digital engineering capabilities.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 14-12-2020 15:07 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 15:07 IST
LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies.. Image Credit: ANI

L&T Technology Services (LTTS) said on Monday that it has been selected by Schindler, the Switzerland-based global leading provider of elevators, escalators, moving walks and related services, as one of its key partners to provide digital engineering capabilities. LTTS will provide product development, innovation and engineering services and solutions that will help Schindler to accelerate its digitisation and connectivity initiatives.

"As a global player in the elevator and escalator industry, we leverage the new digital technologies to introduce best-in-class solutions to our customers," said Karl Heinz Bauer, Chief Technology Officer of Schindler. "We look forward to the synergies arising from our future collaboration with LTTS." Prabhakar Shetty, Global Head of Digital Manufacturing Services at LTTS, said innovations like digital twin technology, build to automation and the advancements in wireless connectivity are accelerating Industry 4.0 adoption.

"Schindler is a pioneer in the elevator and escalator industry. Through this alliance, we commit to supporting Schindler in matching new-age innovations with traditional engineering," he said in a statement. LTTS' customer base includes 69 Fortune 500 companies and 53 of the world's top ER&D companies, across industrial products, medical devices, transportation, telecom and hi-tech, and the process industries.

It has over 15,900 employees spread across 17 global design centres, 28 global sales offices and 52 innovation labs. (ANI)

