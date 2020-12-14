WB govt gives go-ahead to daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights

The Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi, an official statement said. ''Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect,'' a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said. The state government had in July imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Later, the restrictions were relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week.