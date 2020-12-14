Left Menu
WB govt gives go-ahead to daily Kolkata-Delhi direct flights

Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect, a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:34 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Bengal government on Monday gave its nod for resumption of daily direct flight services between Kolkata and Delhi, an official statement said. ''Daily direct flights in Kolkata-Delhi sector allowed with immediate effect,'' a statement issued by the state Information and Cultural Department said.

Currently, Kolkata-New Delhi flights are available thrice a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday, airport officials said. The state government had in July imposed a ban on direct flights from six metros with high COVID-19 prevalence, including New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai.

Later, the restrictions were relaxed and the government allowed flights to arrive from these cities thrice a week.

