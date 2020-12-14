L&T Construction bags significant contracts

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Monday said that its construction arm has bagged significant orders for two of its businesses. L&T Construction's building and factories business received an add-on order from a developer for the core and shell works of two wings of a tower in addition to the non-tower area works.

The business has also secured a design and build order from a client to construct a multispecialty hospital in Nagpur. ''To be executed on a fast track basis, the scope of the project includes structure, finishes...and medical gas pipeline system to be done entirely in structural steel, including the core,'' it said. The company's power transmission and distribution business secured another package to provide electrical and mechanical systems for tunnels in the Udhampur Srinagar Baramulla rail link project.

''The scope of the package involves 33kV & 11kV HT power cable network, GIS substation, DG sets, tunnel lighting, ventilation & firefighting systems and SCADA system,'' it said. As per the company, any order worth Rs 1,000-2,500 crore is a significant order. PTI SID SID ANU ANU.