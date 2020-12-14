PM Modi to address India Inc at Assocham Foundation Week event on Dec 19

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:42 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:42 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address captains of the industry at an Assocham Foundation Week programme on December 19 based on the theme 'India's resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards USD 5 trillion economy', a statement said. ''Assocham will also call upon the Prime Minister of India to share his perspective about Indian and global economies with Indian industry,'' the chamber said. The week-long programme beginning on Tuesday has been broken down into sub-themes such as transforming Indian agriculture and the food value chain, to be addressed by Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar; and India becoming a global manufacturing hub, to be addressed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal. Participants may receive a flavour of the forthcoming Budget from the address of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari would be sharing the finer details of the ambitious infrastructure pipeline, the chamber said. ''As a spirited nation, India has braved the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. While the global health crisis affected all the major economies, India's resolve to reach an inspirational ambition of USD 5 trillion economy remains unshaken under the strong leadership of the Prime Minister,'' Assocham Secretary General Deepak Sood said. Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad would be interacting on some of the most topical issues like boost to electronic manufacturing, production-linked incentives, Digital India and its outreach to rural landscape with the help of technology. Textiles Minister Smriti Irani would be sharing her thoughts on how India can leverage its embedded knowledge and tradition to build a better future, it said. Several other ministers, including Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, and Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, will also address the event. Besides, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant would share his views on the theme 'States Driving the India Growth Agenda'.

