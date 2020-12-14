DPIIT releases quality control norms for refrigerating appliances

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has come out with quality control norms for refrigerating appliances, a move that would help contain import and production of sub-standard products in the country. According to a DPIIT notification, household refrigerating appliance - refrigerators with or without low temperature; and freezers - would have to conform to the specified standards and bear the standard mark under a licence from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).

The item cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear BIS mark. The order will come into force with effect from January 1, 2022.

BIS ''shall be the certifying and enforcement authority for the goods,'' according to the notification. However, it added that the order - Refrigerating Appliances (Quality Control) Order, 2020 - shall not apply to goods or articles meant for export purposes.

The move comes at a time when the government is working to formulate technical regulations, which include safety and quality standards, for over 350 products with a view to cut imports of those non-essential items. Commenting on the move, Abhishek Jain, Tax Partner, EY said the industry players dealing in these goods will have to mandatorily comply with the standards issued by BIS and also obtain requisite BIS registrations..