PowerGrid, SGPGIMS sign pact to set up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh

State-owned PowerGrid on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences SGPGIMS for setting up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh. PowerGrid on December 14, 2020 signed an MoU with SGPGIMS in Lucknow, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for establishing POWERGRID-SGPGIMS Tele-ICUs in UP, the company said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:19 IST
State-owned PowerGrid on Monday said it has entered into a pact with the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) for setting up tele-ICUs in Uttar Pradesh. Telemedicine Intensive Care Units (tele-ICUs) are 24x7 remote ICU patient monitoring systems aided by real-time two-way audio-visual communication and alert system. ''PowerGrid on December 14, 2020 signed an MoU with SGPGIMS in Lucknow, in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for establishing POWERGRID-SGPGIMS Tele-ICUs in UP,'' the company said in a statement. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed by V K Singh, Director (Personnel) on behalf of PowerGrid and SGPGIMS Director R K Dhiman. If ICU aid is delivered to needy patients at the right time and in the right manner, it can save many lives. However, ICU treatment is costly, the statement said

Compared to ICU, tele-ICUs can help in enhancing public health services at a much lesser cost, it added. The statement, however, did not share any details with respect to the number of tele-ICUs to be set up or their locations. PowerGrid, under the Ministry of Power, is a Central Transmission Utility (CTU) and operates nearly 90 per cent of inter-state / inter-regional transmission networks in the country.

