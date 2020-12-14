Indian Bank raises Rs 560 cr by issuing bonds
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 22:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 22:28 IST
Indian Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 560 crore by issuing Basel III compliant bonds on private placement basis. The bank on date has further raised tier 1 capital fund through private placement of Basel III compliant AT 1 (additional tier 1) perpetual bonds aggregating to Rs 560 crore, Indian Bank said in a regulatory filing.
The coupon on the bonds was 8.44 per cent per annum payable annually. ''The issuance/placement of said bonds has been completed by the bank through BSE-EBP (bond platform),'' it added.
Stock of Indian Bank jumped 11.77 per cent to close at Rs 95.90 apiece on BSE..