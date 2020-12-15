Left Menu
Development News Edition

FDI into India continuously growing: Goyal

Foreign direct investments FDIs into India have been continuously growing as the country has one of the most facilitative policies to attract overseas investors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 13:54 IST
FDI into India continuously growing: Goyal
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Foreign direct investments (FDIs) into India have been continuously growing as the country has one of the most facilitative policies to attract overseas investors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. He said that during April-September 2020, FDI increased 13 per cent to about USD 40 billion.

''FDI inflows into India have been continuously growing. Even during the first nine months of this year, at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic , our FDI has grown and we have today one of the most facilitative and congenial FDI policies in the world,'' he said at CII's Partnership Summit 2020. The minister said that 100 per cent FDI is allowed through automatic route in almost all sectors.

For certain sectors such as telecom, media, pharmaceuticals and insurance, government approval is required for foreign investors. There are nine sectors where FDI is prohibited and that are lottery business, gambling and betting, chit funds, Nidhi company, real estate business, and manufacturing of cigars, cheroots, cigarillos and cigarettes using tobacco. Under the government approval route, foreign investors have to take prior approval of the respective ministry/department. Through the automatic approval route, the investor just has to inform the RBI after the investment is made.

Further, the minister invited investors to invest in India as the country holds opportunities in several areas. ''India is a land of opportunities. I invite you to board the bus of development, growth and prosperity...We welcome you with open arms, a red carpet and assure you our complete assistance, partnership and involvement through your journey in this land of opportunities,'' he added.

Speaking at the summit, Ville Tapio Skinnari, Finland's Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade, said: ''I would like to encourage India to continue on the path for deeper economic reforms and open economy''. On the proposed free trade agreement between India and the European Union, Skinnari said both sides should set a time for a high-level dialogue to discuss differences about the pact as soon as possible. ''For the European Union, the most topical issue is investment protection. An agreement would greatly add to the predictability of the Indian business environment and contribute to economic growth ,'' he added. The proposed trade pact between the two sides has been stalled since May 2013 as both sides have yet to iron out differences over several issues.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

SAT stays Sebi's Rs 6-crore fine on NSE

The Securities Appellate Tribunal SAT has stayed the Rs 6 crore penalty that markets regulator Sebi had imposed on NSE for allegedly investing in firms unrelated to the stock exchange business. Securities and Exchange Board of India Sebi, i...

Audio says Nigeria's Boko Haram behind abduction of schoolboys

An audio message from a man identifying himself as the leader of Nigerias Boko Haram said on Tuesday that the Islamist group was responsible for the kidnapping of more than 300 students from an all-boys school in the northwestern state of K...

Bomb blast kills deputy governor of Afghanistan's capital

The deputy governor of the Afghan capital of Kabul was killed on Tuesday in a bomb attack on his car as he went to work, security officials said.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast that killed Mahboobullah Mohebi as...

Rajasthan: Aged couple die in blaze, labourer electrocuted

An elderly couple was burnt to death in a blaze while a labourer got electrocuted in another incident in Rajasthans Bikaner division on Tuesday, police said. A fire broke out in the house of scrap dealer Anil Kumar 70 in which he and his wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020