Union Minister Piyush Goyal Celebrates PM Modi's Birthday at Jain Ceremony in Mumbai

Union Minister Piyush Goyal celebrated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 76th birthday at a Jain Sangh Parana ceremony in Mumbai, emphasizing the PM's 25 years of public service. Goyal also highlighted welfare initiatives in North Mumbai and expressed pride in his Jain community ties, promoting societal unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 14:29 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 14:29 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal Celebrates PM Modi's Birthday at Jain Ceremony in Mumbai
Piyush Goyal attends Jain Sangh Parana ceremony (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a celebratory gathering in Mumbai, Union Minister for Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal participated in a Jain Sangh Parana ceremony where he extended 'Michhami Dukkadam' greetings to the Jain community and conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 76th birthday.

Emphasizing the Prime Minister's 25 years of dedicated public service, Goyal lauded Modi's contributions, saying, "The immense work that our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has done for the country, serving tirelessly, is commendable." He expressed hope for Modi's continued leadership and good health.

Goyal's address also touched on his personal connection to the Jain community and highlighted welfare initiatives in North Mumbai. These included vaccination programs for girls, skill development projects, and environmental efforts to boost tourism. He also recalled PM Modi's visit to his residence for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, marking the occasion as special.

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