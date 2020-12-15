Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland picks Silesia for home-grown electric car plant

Poland has chosen the southern industrial region of Silesia as the site of an electric vehicle factory it hopes will boost its auto sector, but state-owned ElectroMobility Poland (EMP) said that production would start later than planned.

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:30 IST
Poland picks Silesia for home-grown electric car plant
Representative image Image Credit: Devdiscourse News Desk

Poland has chosen the southern industrial region of Silesia as the site of an electric vehicle factory it hopes will boost its auto sector, but state-owned ElectroMobility Poland (EMP) said that production would start later than planned. Emerging Europe's largest economy is hoping a switch to electric vehicles can help its auto sector catch up with regional rivals including the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

EMP is planning to launch two models under the brand name Izera. The factory will be located in Jaworzno in Silesia, EMP said, and will create around 15,000 jobs, with 3,000 at the plant itself and 12,000 among suppliers and subcontractors.

Production, originally scheduled to start in 2023, will now begin in 2024, it added. "Izera is an opportunity for an efficiently functioning automotive industry here and for using the potential of electromobility, which fits perfectly into the economic landscape of the region," Climate Minister Michal Kurtyka said.

While Poland is counting on the Izera to boost local parts suppliers, the project is a risky one, with global automakers with decades of experience already churning out electric models. To lessen the risk, EMP said it will license the vehicle's platform from a foreign partner, but has yet to say which this will be.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

London is set to move into Englands highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, while Canada began its inoculation drive to become the third nation to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after Britain and the United States.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Global leaders vow to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Climate Ambition Summit 2020

At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...

Premier League: Arteta wary of 'very dangerous' Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020