Left Menu
Development News Edition

Airtel Business to co-create product innovation roadmap

Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the launch of a customer advisory board with the objective of making clients equal stakeholders in the product development journey.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 15:35 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 15:35 IST
Airtel Business to co-create product innovation roadmap
Airtel Business is India's largest player in the B2B connectivity space.. Image Credit: ANI

Airtel Business, the B2B unit of Bharti Airtel, on Tuesday announced the launch of a customer advisory board with the objective of making clients equal stakeholders in the product development journey. The board will have representation from Airtel's top enterprise customers cutting across a diverse set of industries and sectors.

It will meet at regular intervals to deliberate and offer counsel on customer issues and emerging technology trends to help Airtel Business align its innovation roadmap to the strategic requirements of its customers and create the right solutions for the market. The forum will also provide Airtel's key enterprise customers an early view of the advanced capabilities that the company is building.

Airtel Business is India's largest player in the B2B connectivity space and serves over one million businesses with an integrated portfolio that includes connectivity, cloud, security and collaboration and data centre solutions. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

London is set to move into Englands highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, while Canada began its inoculation drive to become the third nation to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after Britain and the United States.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Global leaders vow to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Climate Ambition Summit 2020

At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...

Premier League: Arteta wary of 'very dangerous' Southampton

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is well aware of the threat that Southampton can pose to his side when they meet in the Premier League and said their opponents are a team that is really aggressive and committed. The Premier League standings pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020