Five Frequently Asked Questions and Answers About Payday Loans

In trying economic circumstances, few people have enough savings to dip into during an emergency. Many turn to personal loans to tide them over. These short-term loans tend to have a higher interest rate than long-term options, such as mortgages. However, they are repaid over a shorter period, leaving you debt-free sooner than other options.

Payday loans are a popular lending product among many people who need some extra money to cover unforeseen expenses and will have sufficient funds to repay this debt once they get their monthly income.

If you have been thinking about taking out a payday loan, here are some frequently asked questions (FAQs) and answers that might interest you:

What are payday loans?

A payday loan is a short-term financial product. From its name, you can deduce that a payday loan should be paid back within a few weeks. However, some options allow you to repay such loans in installments. Interest is attached to payday loans, and you will pay more the longer it takes to settle the debt.

Payday loans are not products sold by banks. Instead, private lenders offer such loans. Given the current circumstances with COVID-19 and the lockdowns that have followed, many have found themselves needing such borrowing opportunities.

Fortunately, they can apply for online payday loans, which are approved without needing in-person contact. Most lenders have moved their businesses online as it saves them having to open branches and pay office space rental.

How does one apply for a payday loan?

One of the many things that attract consumers to payday loans is that the application process is quick and straightforward. Lenders are also responsive, and borrowers could have their money within a matter of less than an hour.

Online applications are easy to complete, provided you do so in full. There is little paperwork involved in getting a payday loan. The few forms you need must be completed in full. An application could be denied because of incomplete forms, extending the process of securing a loan unnecessarily.

Some information that you should have on-hand includes proof of income, address, and identity. You can submit any forms and documents from the comfort of your home if you opt for an online payday loan.

Can you get a payday loan with a low credit score?

Your credit score is not as important to determine your application for a payday loan's success as it would be for a more traditional personal loan from a bank. The companies that issue these loans do not place as much emphasis on credit ratings as other financial institutions do.

Applicants who have struggled to secure conventional loans have found that payday lenders are not as stringent as banks are. Therefore, if you have a less than stellar credit rating, you are still likely to gain approval for a payday loan.

What are the terms and conditions of a payday loan?

A payday loan works much the same as a traditional personal loan. Interest is charged on the amount borrowed, and there is a fixed time within which to repay it together with the principal loan amount. Interest rates vary from one lender to another. Before committing to a lending company, shop around to ensure that you get the best possible interest rate. It will reduce your repayments.

The number of installments you need to pay will differ according to the agreement signed with the lender. Payday lenders do not offer installments on small loans of under a couple of thousand pounds. Such amounts must be repaid in a single payment within a few weeks once you receive your salary.

If you opt for a larger loan and paying it back in installments, there will be a series of repayments on a weekly, fortnightly, or monthly basis. Ensure you have an explicit agreement that stipulates the frequency and value of repayments when you enter a contract with the lender.

How much can you borrow, and what should you use the money for?

As a rule, payday lenders offer loans of as little as a few hundred pounds up to around five thousand pounds. Apply for the amount you need. The lender weighs up how much money you request against your proof of income.

This determines whether you are likely to repay the sum borrowed. If a lender does not feel you earn enough to make repayments, they might offer to lend a lesser amount.

After receiving your payday, you can use the money at your discretion. Nevertheless, do so on the understanding that it must be repaid. While loans can help you out of a fix, they should not be utilized without careful forethought. If there is an expense that can wait until month-end or you have saved up enough money, there is no real need to go into debt.

(Disclaimer: Devdiscourse's journalists were not involved in the production of this article. The facts and opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of Devdiscourse and Devdiscourse does not claim any responsibility for the same.)