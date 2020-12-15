Guj: Toddler, teen, 2 others killed as car hits autorickshaw

A toddler, a 14-year-old girland two others were killed and three persons were injured onTuesday when their autorickshaw was hit by a car on Dholka-Bagodara highway near Khanpur village in Ahmedabad, policesaid

The autorickshaw was on its way to Khanpur from Dholkawhile the car was coming from Bagodara and moving towardsDholka, said inspector AB Asari of Dholka (rural) policestation

''All four died on the spot. The three injured are inSola civil hospital,'' he said.