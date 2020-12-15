Left Menu
Development News Edition

UP govt directs officials to regularly monitor, review investors' feedback

Directives have been issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari to regularly monitor and review the investor feedback on a monthly basis for the services available online on single-window portal, Nivesh Mitra, an official release issued here on Tuesday said.He also issued direction to initiate amendment in procedures, if required, to make sure time-bound action is taken on the basis of investor-feedback received on Nivesh Mitra, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 19:01 IST
UP govt directs officials to regularly monitor, review investors' feedback

To ensure continuous improvement in ease of doing business in Uttar Pradesh, the state government has directed to monitor and review investors' feedback on a monthly basis and take action against officials for delay in providing services. ''Directives have been issued by Chief Secretary R K Tiwari to regularly monitor and review the investor feedback on a monthly basis for the services available online on single-window portal, Nivesh Mitra,'' an official release issued here on Tuesday said.

He also issued direction to initiate amendment in procedures, if required, to make sure time-bound action is taken on the basis of investor-feedback received on Nivesh Mitra, it added. Referring to the annual ease of doing business ranking of states by the Centre on the basis of evaluation of feedback of users of Nivesh Mitra portal, the Chief Secretary has instructed that accountability should be fixed and necessary action must be taken against officials in the cases of any delay or violation of procedures by them.

Additional Chief Secretary (Infrastructure and Industrial Development) Alok Kumar said feedback of single-window portal users is reviewed monthly at 'Invest UP' also. He said online feedback facility was started in September 2019 on the Nivesh Mitra portal. As per the latest user feedback data, out of 1,16,032 users, over 74 per cent were 'satisfied', while 12 per cent were 'moderately satisfied' and 14 per cent users were 'not satisfied' with the delivery of licencing services, he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1920 hours DEL81 BIZ-TRADE Exports dip 8.74 pc in Nov trade deficit narrows to USD 9.87 bn New Delhi The countrys exports dipped 8.74 per cent to USD 23.52 billion in November on account of contract...

Niger: UN gravely concerned for safety of refugees, following Boko Haram attack

At least 28 people were killed and hundreds more wounded in the four-hour attack that began late in the evening of 12 December local time, now claimed by the Boko Haram terrorist group. The town shelters over 30,000 refugees and displaced...

Mushfiqur Rahim fined 25 per cent of match fee for misbehaving on field

Bangladesh wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim has been fined 25 per cent of his match fees for breach of the BCB Code of Conduct during the Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020 Eliminator. Mushfiqur, who captains Beximco Dhaka, had angrily made a th...

Possibility of adverse event after COVID vaccination can't be ruled out; states, UTs should be prepared: Govt

The possibility of an adverse event after being vaccinated for COVID-19 cannot be ruled out, the government said on Tuesday and asked states and union territories to be prepared for this as part of the anti-coronavirus inoculation drive. At...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020