Enterprises ramping up investment in hybrid cloud to mitigate COVID-19 impact: Nutanix

A large number of enterprises in India are ramping up their investments on hybrid cloud, driven by aspects like getting better control of IT resource usage and increased speed to meet business needs, a report by cloud software solutions provider Nutanix said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 20:45 IST
A large number of enterprises in India are ramping up their investments on hybrid cloud, driven by aspects like getting better control of IT resource usage and increased speed to meet business needs, a report by cloud software solutions provider Nutanix said on Tuesday. As the pandemic swept across the globe, enterprises overnight turned to cloud infrastructure to accommodate workers who were forced to work remotely, Balakrishnan Anantharaman, Managing Director Sales (India and SAARC) at Nutanix, said.

Citing data from Nutanix's third annual Enterprise Cloud Index (ECI) report, he said 63 per cent respondents in India have increased their investment in hybrid cloud as a direct result of the pandemic, compared to 46 per cent globally. The report - which assesses adoption of private, hybrid and public clouds - this year explored the impact of COVID-19 on current and future IT decisions and strategy. The latest edition of the report surveyed 3,400 IT decision-makers globally, including India. ''Cloud infrastructure is now a critical component of IT infrastructure as Indian enterprises branch further into investing in digitisation and look for secure alternatives for their workloads. In the business environment brought about by the pandemic, flexibility and security have emerged to be of utmost importance, and Indian enterprises need the ability to match workloads to the best environment,'' Balakrishnan said.

The untapped potential of hybrid cloud solutions is finally being recognised by Indian companies as they move away from legacy IT systems and adopt cloud solutions, he added. The report highlighted that while cost savings are a driver in deciding to modernise IT infrastructures, it is not the primary factor. Better control of IT resource usage, increased speed to meet business needs, and better support to customers are the key factors to modernisation. ''India's organisations have recognised that COVID-19 has accelerated us into a new era of strategic IT and raised its profile considerably. The report suggests that India is a front runner when it comes to modernising IT infrastructures as we begin our journey into a new normal,'' Balakrishnan said.

