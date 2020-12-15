Left Menu
Development News Edition

upGrad acquires recruitment firm Rekrut India

Post the acquisition, Rekrut India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of upGrad, will continue to operate independently with Ajay Shah continuing as the Managing Director, the statement said.Prior to Rekrut, upGrads in-house career services team was reaching out to around 100-200 hiring partners in a year and drove over 1,000 career transitions in 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 22:19 IST
upGrad acquires recruitment firm Rekrut India

upGrad, an online higher education company, on Tuesday said it has acquired recruitment and staffing solutions company Rekrut India. While the company did not disclose details of the transaction, upGrad said it has acquired 100 per cent stake in Rekrut India.

Given the massive potential of the recruitment sector, which is a Rs 15,000-crore market, upGrad firmly believes an independent business in this sector will provide strong non-linear growth opportunities for the company, it added. Mumbai-based Rekrut India has a network of over 100 recruiting experts and works closely with many start-ups, MSMEs, and large enterprises.

''Acquisition of Rekrut will turbocharge its career engine by opening up wider placement opportunities and propelling accessibility of upGrad learners to Rekrut's hiring partners,'' a statement said. upGrad co-founder Ronnie Screwvala said the acquisition of Rekrut is a significant step in making upGrad a career powerhouse for professionals.

''This move is integrally aligned with our company's vision of powering career success for every member of the global workforce as their trusted lifelong learning partner,'' he added. Rekrut Managing Director Ajay Shah said the upGrad-Rekrut synergy will disrupt the ecosystem and build an end-to-end supply chain of manpower, where Rekrut is the demand partner providing cutting-edge jobs and upGrad will supply the highly skilled, and future-ready talent.

''We will be taking the learners' pipeline to the relevant industry stakeholders thereby helping them find the right talent with speed, while in parallel offering a wider choice of career transition for upGrad learners,'' he added. Post the acquisition, Rekrut India, a 100 per cent subsidiary of upGrad, will continue to operate independently with Ajay Shah continuing as the Managing Director, the statement said.

Prior to Rekrut, upGrad's in-house career services team was reaching out to around 100-200 hiring partners in a year and drove over 1,000 career transitions in 2020. With Rekrut's expertise and core business being driving placements, upGrad is fairly confident to boost its current volume by 10X and drive meaningful career outcomes for learners, at scale, and with speed, the statement said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

New approach can improve COVID-19 predictions worldwide

Methods currently used for predicting the development of COVID-19 and other pandemics fail to report precisely on the best and worst-case scenarios. Newly developed prediction method for epidemics, published in Nature Physics, solve this pr...

UN documents 375 killings in Colombia in 2020, urges Government action

High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet called on Colombias Government to take concrete actions to protect the population from the surge in violence inflicted on peasants, indigenous and Afro-Colombian people by non-State arm...

Railway engine derails in Assam

A railway engine derailedand fell on a shop near the railway track at Dekargaonjunction in Assams Sonitpur district on Tuesday, officialssaidAccording to a senior official of Northeast FrontierRailway, the railway engine derailed amidst den...

MCD protest: Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel meets mayors

Senior BJP leader Vijay Goel on Tuesday met the mayors of Delhis three municipal corporations, who are protesting outside the Chief Ministers residence, to demand release of funds due to the civic bodies. From Monday morning, the three mayo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020