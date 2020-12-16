MPOWER Financing adds Jatin Rajput, global financial services executive and fintech investor, to its Board

Rajput's operating and investment experience in international financial services and technolo gy will assist the impact-driven fintech firm to quickly expand globally WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MPOWER Financing, a mission-driven fintech that provides financial access to high-promise international and DACA students, has elected Jatin Rajput to its Board of Directors. Rajput has over two decades of experience driving strategy, M&A, and investments for publicly traded and emerging global firms and is the founder of New York-based Ad-In Ventures, which invests in diverse founders in fintech. He was previously a Managing Director at Deutsche Bank where he led corporate M&A and strategy & planning for the Americas and Asia Pacific. Rajput started his career with Arthur Andersen, followed by management consulting with Marakon Associates in London, and served on a World Bank project in Afghanistan. His deep experience in international financial services, technology, and impact will be an asset as MPOWER continues to quickly expand globally.

''I was compelled by MPOWER's mission, innovation, and its incredibly strong position in a fast-growing market - which it has further solidified this year,'' said Rajput. ''Indeed, I'm a former international student myself who has lived and worked in India, Singapore, Afghanistan, the UK, and the US and my international career would not have been possible without access to student financing. I look forward to adding a diverse lens that helps MPOWER grow and expand globally to further democratize access to education and enable students to realize their dreams.'' Rajput holds an MBA from INSEAD and is a Chartered Accountant from India. He is a Board Advisor and co-head of the New York chapter of WGI, a not for profit focused on eliminating global illiteracy and also serves as a strategic advisor to several startups. He joins external MPOWER Board members Nicole West, COO of ARC, Mukul Gulati, Managing Partner at Zephyr Management, Ben Marrel, Managing Partner at Breega, and Ken Ruggiero, Chairman & CEO of Goal Solutions. MPOWER Financing, headquartered in Washington, D.C., and with offices worldwide, is a mission-driven fintech company and provider of global educational loans. It is the only student lender in the world that leverages both overseas and domestic credit data, as well as future earning potential, to serve high-promise international and DACA students. MPOWER Financing works with over 350 top universities and colleges across the U.S. and Canada to provide financing to students from over 200 countries. Since 2014, it has received over $2.5B in loan application volume on its platform. MPOWER Financing helps students build their credit histories and provides them with personal finance education and career support to help prepare for life after school.