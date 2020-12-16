OVHcloud expands India operations and infrastructure

New Delhi [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): OVHcloud, a global player and the leading European cloud provider is expanding India operations through strategic investments in infrastructure and skilled workforce. OVHcloud is responding to India's rapidly growing digital economy through localized solutions and investments across India's core operations and support functions to further its commitment to partners and resellers competing in the cloud solutions and web hosting market.

"India is a strategic market for OVHcloud and in line with its global strategy, OVHcloud aims to become a leading cloud provider, allowing customers to retain control over their data, by using a mix of public and private clouds. OVHcloud is expanding India operations through strategic investments by strengthening the local workforce and enhancing infrastructure framework for India," said Lionel Legros, General Manager, Asia Pacific, OVHcloud. The company is strengthening its India infrastructure to reduce latency between India and Europe (where OVHcloud has 20 Datacenters) and also between India and Singapore where OVHcloud operates a Datacenter since 2017.

"The decision to expand our presence in India was a logical step in our business growth strategy. The country is rich with diverse talent from well-known prestigious colleges and universities and we have the opportunity to further expand staffing and capabilities in various functions to service current and future requirements," Lionel Legros added. OVHcloud invested in India through building R&D competencies followed by the sales team with the launch of its Partner Program. It also later launched a Support and Competency center to manage the support locally. As the next critical step, OVHcloud is focusing on the deployment of its infrastructure via a first Point of Presence.

A key USP is OVHcloud's ability to provide competitive pricing, owing to its self-established end-to-end value chain, from building servers to delivering services, and hence providing the flexibility and faster route to market. OVHcloud has registered buoyant demand from existing customers with India operations and is committed to remain transparent on where it hosts the customer's data. Key Programs Driving OVHcloud India Market

Partner Program: Launched 12 months ago, the Global Partner Program aims at organisations that support their end customers in migrating to OVHcloud solutions, both as resellers and service providers in fields such as integration, facility management, and consulting. They bring their own added value to cloud infrastructure solutions designed and marketed by OVHcloud. Since the inception of the program, OVH has registered great success and collaborated with partners of different scale and size to cater to a wide spectrum of projects and use cases. It has onboarded global partners including leading brands such as Accenture and Capgemini, and hosting services and solutions providers such as IBNCloud, Zolute Consulting, Netsol Technologies, and Hosting Blue.

Growing India Focus and Talent Acquisition: A local infrastructure will be deployed later this year, in Mumbai. This PoP (Point of Presence) will complete a network of 48 PoPs already deployed and aims to reduce the latency between India and Europe and also between India and Singapore where OVHcloud operates a Datacenter since 2017. The infrastructure investment will be instrumental in polishing the customer experience with better performance for local businesses. The Mumbai PoP will also allow local customers to use the OVHcloud Connect, a solution allowing isolated and secured Interconnection between the local business network and OVHcloud Datacenters. It opens a new range of use-cases like Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Cloud projects.

Always on Customer Support: To ensure undisrupted customer growth and refined support, the OVHcloud Bangalore support office has a team with skilled profiles such as agents, engineers, and Cloud architects. The team is committed to deliver and support to Asia-Pacific based customers, for the following levels, Standard, Premium, and Premium for Partners. The team of Cloud architects also manage migration assessments, pre-sales consultation, Community workshops (Vmug), and architecture review. Despite the challenging situation because of the COVID-19, OVHcloud is committed to the Indian market has continued to deploy recruitment plans in the Bangalore office. Over the last 6 months, OVHcloud has expanded its Bangalore office, with experts like Customer Success Engineers, Cloud Engineer and Developers. Reaching now more than 60 collaborators, the Bangalore office has enough expertise to provide sales and technical support to Indian businesses looking for Cloud solutions and Web hosting services.

OVHcloud will also invest in the expansion of the workforce in the next months across Business and Enterprise support levels. OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating 400,000 servers within its own 31 data centres across 4 continents. For 20 years, the Group has been leveraging an integrated model that provides full control of our value chain, from designing our servers to managing our data centres through to orchestrating our fibre-optic network.

This unique approach enables OVHcloud to cover, independently, the full spectrum of use cases for our 1.5 million customers in more than 130 countries. OVHcloud now offers customers latest-generation solutions that combine high performance, predictable pricing, and full data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)