HK shares track global equities higher on stimulus hopes, vaccine boost

Hong Kong shares edged up on Wednesday, with tech and healthcare stocks leading the gains, while the index tracked global equities higher on positive vaccine news and stimulus hopes. ** Overnight, global stocks gained as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 16-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 14:24 IST
Hong Kong shares edged up on Wednesday, with tech and healthcare stocks leading the gains, while the index tracked global equities higher on positive vaccine news and stimulus hopes. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was up 253.00 points or 0.97% at 26,460.29. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index rose 0.6% to 10,461.9. ** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking IT sector rose 1.48%, the financial sector ended 0.71% higher and the property sector rose 0.93%. ** Investors seemed to have shrugged off deep losses in Hong Kong-listed shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp after the chipmaker fell up to 9.6% on report of a key executive's decision to leave the company. ** The top gainer in the Hang Seng was Techtronic Industries Co Ltd, which gained 5.11%, while the biggest loser was Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd, which fell 1.27%. ** Overnight, global stocks gained as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk. ** China's main Shanghai Composite index closed flat at 3,366.98 points, while the blue-chip CSI300 index ended up 0.18%, with consumer stocks lifted by data-fueled confidence on economic recovery. ** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was weaker by 0.26%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed up 0.26%.

