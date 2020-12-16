Left Menu
Huge potential for Made in India apparels in Spain: AEPC

In manmade fibre garments, while Spains global import stood at USD 7,629 million, imports from India was just USD 217.6 million, a market share of mere 2.9 per cent.Speaking at India-Spain Synergies in Apparel and Textiles organised by the AEPC, Deputy Ambassador of India to Spain Madan Singh Bhandari said Indian apparel manufacturers can significantly increase their exports to Spain considering the recent transformations that the sector has undergone in India.

Huge potential for Made in India apparels in Spain: AEPC
There is an immense potential for Indian apparel manufacturers, including readymade garment players, to increase their exports in Spain as the European country imports significantly from other countries, the AEPC said on Wednesday. The Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) said that India is currently the seventh-largest readymade garment supplier to Spain with an export of USD 817.6 million in 2019, which is just 4.2 percent of Spain's market. In manmade fiber garments, while Spain's global import stood at USD 7,629 million, imports from India were just USD 217.6 million, a market share of a mere 2.9 percent.

Speaking at 'India-Spain Synergies in Apparel and Textiles' organized by the AEPC, Deputy Ambassador of India to Spain Madan Singh Bhandari said Indian apparel manufacturers can significantly increase their exports to Spain considering the recent transformations that the sector has undergone in India. ''Despite the good presence of Indian products in Spain, India's share in apparel imports by Spain is very less. There is a huge potential for this to grow as India has taken several structural reforms in recent past and there is a growing positivity in the Indian economy,'' he said.

AEPC Chairman A Sakthivel said that for the last three months, the council has seen seeing a positive sentiment towards India. ''There has been an increase in exports compared to last year. This corona crisis turned out to be an opportunity as we grew our production of medical textiles, technical textiles and also MMF based garments,'' Sakthivel added.

