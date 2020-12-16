Left Menu
India's homegrown Green Jackfruit Flour for diabetes gets recognition from American Diabetes Association

Jackfruit365, a patented Green Jackfruit Flour brand, Founded by James Joseph, is now clinically proven to control blood sugar according to clinical study monitoring the effect of green jackfruit flour in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:14 IST
James Joseph, Founder & CEO, Jackfruit365. Image Credit: ANI

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Jackfruit365, a patented Green Jackfruit Flour brand, Founded by James Joseph, is now clinically proven to control blood sugar according to clinical study monitoring the effect of green jackfruit flour in Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus Patients. The test was a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study, that tested the effects of 30g Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit Flour in participants with Type 2 Diabetes (T2DM) where it was administered along with participants' daily meal. Subsequently, change of glycosylated hemoglobin (HbA1c), Fasting Blood Glucose (FBG) and Postprandial Glucose (PPG) in blood was observed from baseline.

The test consisted of 40 participants with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus where 24 participants were males while 16 were females. At the end of study, that is 12 weeks, a significant decrease in HbA1c was observed in participants taking Green Jackfruit flour in their regular meal from baseline to end of study. Both fasting and postprandial plasma glucose levels showed similar improvements in participants taking green jackfruit flour in regular meal. The results suggested a therapeutic potential of green Jackfruit flour in improving glycemic control in T2DM. This breakthrough study was accepted for presentation at the prestigious American Diabetes Association's annual conference in June 2020 and results are now published in ADA Journal, Diabetes.

Benefits of Jackfruit365 for diabetes has been shown in several studies, including the likes of University of Sydney. According to Sydney University's Glycemic Index Research Service (SUGIRS) study conducted in 2016, "Jackfruit365" would be suitable for consumption in controlled amounts by people with diabetes, in line with their individual dietary requirements, especially if used to replace higher GL carbohydrate in a meal. Furthermore, according to a nutritional glycemic and ecological assessment of Green Jackfruit for diabetes in Kerala, the key findings as per a published paper at International Journal of Diabetes stated that as an alternative to rice, Green Jackfruit is high in fiber, low in carbohydrates, calories, glycemic load, and increases vegetable intake in line with Medical Nutrition Therapy guidelines of American Diabetes Association.

Jackfruit365 Green Jackfruit flour is convenient to consume without changing eating habits. Consumers need to add just one tablespoon per meal to their regular flour or batter and cook rotis, idli or dosa as they would normally do. It is available online through Amazon, BigBasket and Flipkart. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

