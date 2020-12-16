Left Menu
Zinc futures rise on spot demand

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST
Zinc prices rose by Rs 1.45 to Rs 220.85 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday, tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for December delivery traded higher by Rs 1.45, or 0.66 per cent, at Rs 220.85 per kg with a business turnover of 2,414 lots

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

