Hartek Solar bags 1.8-MW rooftop project from Bikaji

Hartek Solar on Wednesday said it has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project from FMCG firm Bikaji. ''Consolidating on its Pan-India presence, Hartek Solar, the rooftop solar division of Hartek Group... has bagged a 1.8-MW rooftop project in the industrial category from Bikaji, a leading FMCG company, in Bikaner, Rajasthan,'' a company statement said.

Chandigarh-based Hartek Solar will execute the project right from installation of solar panels and inverters to supply, design, engineering and commissioning. The project will generate 2,822 MWh of clean electricity annually, offsetting 57,661 tonne of carbon emissions.

Based on the latest Passivated Emitter and Rear Cell (PERC) technology with monocrystalline solar panels, the solar plant at Bikaji’s head office in Bichhwal Industrial Area will also be equipped with storage facility. ''The potential of rooftop solar in the industrial category is immense, and we are going all out to tap it. With favourable policy decisions making considerable impact, the industry is well poised to drive the demand for rooftop solar in coming months. ''There is a growing realisation among industrial consumers about how rooftop solar can substantially reduce their electricity bills,'' Hartek Solar Director and CEO Simarpreet Singh said. Bikaji Managing Director Deepak Agarwal said the company's decision to go for rooftop solar to meet its electricity requirements is a step in this direction. ''Besides reducing our electricity bills, the solar plant at our Bikaner facility reinforces our commitment towards building a sustainable future,'' Agarwal said. With the industrial and commercial categories accounting for 70 per cent of India’s total installed rooftop solar capacity, Hartek Solar has set a target of executing 10-MW rooftop projects in the industrial domain by the end of the current financial year.