Woman, daughter killed in UP road crash

A woman and her daughter died while three others were injured on Wednesday when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck parked on the roadside in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said. The incident took place in Aurai area. The car was travelling from Kolkata to Delhi and the driver probably lost control of the vehicle after which it hit the rear of the truck, Station House Officer (SHO) Shrikant Rai said.

The truck was parked alongside National Highway 2, police said. Saraswati Devi, her daughter Suman (15) died on the spot while three other occupants of the car suffered injuries in the accident, the SHO said.