ZC Rubber unveils billboards in 4 countries to showcase Arisun and Westlake Tire

The company will also roll out a simultaneous billboard launch located at the Melbourne Galleria in Melbourne, the Palladium Square in Bangkok, and the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to gain a stronger global presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hangzhou | Updated: 16-12-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 22:10 IST
ZC Rubber achieved upward development and maintained steady growth in 2020, a year full of turmoil, though. Image Credit: Wikimedia

ZC Rubber (ZC-Rubber.com), the world's 10th largest tire manufacturer, unveils massive billboards in 4 world-famous locations covering the United States, Australia, Thailand, and Germany.

The tire maker will showcase its Arisun and Westlake Tire brands through the sprawling 25-story, 15,000-square-foot building side LED display wrapping around the American Eagle store as the second launch at the heart of Times Square in New York. The company will also roll out a simultaneous billboard launch located at the Melbourne Galleria in Melbourne, the Palladium Square in Bangkok, and the Potsdamer Platz in Berlin to gain a stronger global presence.

"We see it as a perfect opportunity to increase our global brand image and market value. This campaign will generate millions of brand impressions worldwide and associates Westlake, Arisun, Goodride with some of the most well-known, established tire brands in the world." ZC Rubber said.

ZC Rubber achieved upward development and maintained steady growth in 2020, a year full of turmoil, though. "As the safety and value continue to be the core of our success, we are committed to increasing R&D investment and customer support to meet higher market demand. We cherish our relationship with our partners and dealers and hope to help them expand their market share through more diversified strategies for the coming year."

ZC Rubber ranks among the Top 10 global tire companies in 2020 for the ninth straight year with 2019 tire sales of 3,585 million USD. In 2020, it sees "a sales growth trend continues" despite the impact of the pandemic.

(With Inputs from APO)

