HFCL starts production of FTTH cables from new facility in Hyderabad

Himachal Futuristic Communications Ltd's (HFCL's) new fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) cable manufacturing facility in Telangana has started commercial production of optical fibre cables for fibre-to-home applications.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 12:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 12:26 IST
The new plant will ensure high throughput, economies of scale and high quality standards.. Image Credit: ANI

With this, HFCL and its subsidiary company HTL Ltd has become the largest manufacturer of FTTH cables in India with a capacity of six lakh km per year.

The company had earlier invested Rs 260 crore in the Hyderabad plant for manufacturing optical fibre that was commissioned in January. "The new automated high-speed FTTH cable facility has come up with a fresh outlay of Rs 40 crore to ensure high throughput, economies of scale and the highest quality standards," HFCL said in a statement on Thursday.

Managing Director Mahendra Nahata said India is seeing buoyant FTTH activity driven by private telcos and the government's thrust on rural network deployment. Expanding FTTH rollouts will not only boost the country's 4G connectivity but it also enhance readiness for 5G. "The momentum in penetration of high-speed internet, increasing investment in digital networks and growing demand for affordable access makes us excited to serve the next-generation communication needs of customers in India and across the globe," he said.

The FTTH cable plant has backward integration for supplies of major raw materials like optical fibre and ARP rods from the company's existing manufacturing facilities, further strengthening the supply chain. Apart from supplying FTTH cables to telecom service providers in India, HFCL will also be exporting them to more than 30 countries. (ANI)

