On International Tea Day, Teamonk Global Reiterates its Commitment to Premium Teas that Promotes Health and Wellness

• Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC & Member of the Public Health Policy Committee joins Teamonk as Advisor and Investor on Board• Recently introduced an ayurvedic range made from 100% natural ingredients and inspired by the directives of the Ministry of Ayush• First to introduce Triphala Green Tea along with other popular flavors of Kadha, Spice and Ashwagandha Green Tea 'Chai' if consumed in its pure form is highly beneficial for health and overall well-being. It improves brain function, increases fat burning, lowers the risk of some cancers, prevents diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The trend of consuming foods and beverages that improve overall well being has been gaining momentum and has been accelerated by the pandemic. Globally consumption of non-conventional teas has been growing over the last one decade with more than 60 per cent of the consumption shifting towards green, herbal and other speciality teas with infusions. Made in India specialty tea brand, Teamonk Global offers more than 60 variants of ‘Signature Teas’ carefully selected from the best tea gardens to offer its customers a unique experience, a sense of refreshment and health and immunity boosting benefits. Today, on the occasion of International Tea Day, it reiterates its commitment to combining the goodness of nature with modern science to bring discerning customers globally premium teas. Teamonk is collaborating with National Institute of Nutrition, Hyderabad. With consumers paying close attention to their health, the collaboration will help with insights and counsel on product development. Teamonk has also announced the joining of Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC as advisor and Investor on Board, in line with its agenda to drive health and wellness. Dr. Katikneni is also a member of the public health policy committee in the US and a member of the Public Health Foundation of India. In his role, he will help shape the company’s product direction and portfolio. Earlier this month, Teamonk launched a range of Ayurvedic Green Teas. The range of teas is curated from traditional ayurvedic formulations inspired by the directives of The Ministry of Ayush. Teamonk has introduced four new premium Ayurvedic teas flavors, including Triphala Green Tea, which is a first of its kind in the market. With a focus on taste and purity of ingredients, Teamonk’s Ayurvedic range of teas deliver immunity boosting benefits to capture the changing and growing needs for health and wellness among customers, both in India and globally. Other green tea variants such as Ashwagandha Green Tea and Kadha green tea have proven to boost immunity, relieve stress, anxiety and help build resistance from viruses. “Our product lines emerge from our deep understanding of our audiences as well as our deep experiences in the tea business. We intend to bring to our customers the best of premium teas in an easy to consume way as well as make our teas delicious and healthy,” said Ashok Mittal, Managing Director, Teamonk Global. “There’s significant potential for Teamonk to dominate this space and provide just what our customers want, both in India and globally. We wish to lead the market in bringing our customers teas that deliver wellness in every sip. Our collaboration with the National Institute of Nutrition and the privilege of welcoming Dr. Katikneni on our board substantiates our attempt to bring the best in healthy teas to our customers,” said Nalin Sood, Co-founder & CEO, Teamonk. Teamonk Global green teas are available online on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm, Snapdeal, LBB, Smytten, Bigbasket, Teamonk official website among others and will be shortly available on JioMart. Teamonk is present across India and in the international market including US, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Spain, Italy and Netherlands. Teamonk will also be launching an international version of its website soon to cater to growing international demand. The global specialty tea market is estimated to be US$ 5.8 Bn. About Teamonk GlobalFounded in 2016, Teamonk is a global, Made in India specialty tea brand, which delivers signature tea experiences from exclusive plantations to its customers. Teamonk repositions tea as an exciting and refreshing beverage underpinned with the category benefit of looking good and feeling good. It offers more than 60 variants of premium tea ranging from gourmet black teas, distinctive white teas to healthy green and Oolong teas to cater to tea connoisseurs and health enthusiasts alike. Teamonk is founded by Amit Dutta and Ashok Mittal, both tea connoisseurs and experts in the field with a vision to make available 100% pure and natural specialty teas to consumers across the world, direct from source. Nalin Sood is the Co-founder and CEO of Teamonk. Teamonk has raised INR 23.5 Cr. in funding and is backed by Inflection Point Ventures, Hunch Ventures, Roots Ventures and Lead Angels. For more information, please visit teamonkglobal.com

