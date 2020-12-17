Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ad group WPP targets return to 2019 net sales by 2022

"The events of 2020 have only accelerated the structural changes in our industry, from the expansion of digital channels to growing demand for ecommerce solutions," Chief Executive Mark Read said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:01 IST
Ad group WPP targets return to 2019 net sales by 2022
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

WPP, the world's biggest advertising company, expects to return to its 2019 level of net sales by 2022 after the pandemic accelerated its strategy switch to providing more digital services for clients.

The British group set out its medium-term targets in a trading update that revealed its key measurement of underlying net sales had fallen by 6.7% in the two months to November, an improvement on the 7.6% drop in the quarter to end September. For the year, it sees a drop of 8.4%.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies was hit earlier this year when clients slashed spending to conserve cash during the pandemic, but it has since performed strongly in winning new work to help businesses build out their e-commerce operations. A return to the 2019 level of total net sales would imply a 2021 underlying growth rate of 4.7% and 4.5% in 2022, slightly ahead of market expectations.

The group, which plans to make targeted acquisitions and invest further in technology, will also resume its share buyback in 2021 and intends to grow its dividend with a pay-out ratio around 40% of headline earnings per share. "The events of 2020 have only accelerated the structural changes in our industry, from the expansion of digital channels to growing demand for ecommerce solutions," Chief Executive Mark Read said.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sydney residents told to stay home after COVID-19 cluster grows to 17

Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new COVID-19 cases after a cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, where authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to stay home and set up emergency testing centres....

HK shares end firmer as investors await U.S. fiscal stimulus

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Thursday as global investor sentiment got a boost from prospects of additional U.S. fiscal stimulus package, and after the Federal Reserve repeated a pledge to keep its benchmark interest rate near zero. At...

'Assault' on woman cop: Arnab withdraws pre-arrest bail plea

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in connection with a case registered against him by Mumbai Police for allegedly assaulting a woman police officer. Goswami had moved the anticipatory ba...

Soccer-Rashford's mother says struggled to put food on table

Marcus Rashfords mother Melanie Maynard has said the Manchester United forwards motivation to ensure poor children do not go hungry came from his own experiences growing up when she struggled to put food on the table. Rashford has been at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020