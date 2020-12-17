Left Menu
Development News Edition

IFC & IFC EAF to invest Rs 556 cr in Puravankara group affordable housing platform

IFC, a member of the World Bank group, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund EAF will invest Rs 556 crore in an affordable housing platform of realty firm Puravankara Ltd to develop up to four projects.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 13:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 13:54 IST
IFC & IFC EAF to invest Rs 556 cr in Puravankara group affordable housing platform

IFC, a member of the World Bank group, and IFC Emerging Asia Fund (EAF) will invest Rs 556 crore in an affordable housing platform of realty firm Puravankara Ltd to develop up to four projects. IFC and IFC EAF have partnered with the Puravankara Group to invest in the development of up to four residential projects under the Puravankara group's affordable housing brand 'Provident'. Two of these four projects are planned in Kochi and Bengaluru with a saleable area of 4.5 million sq ft. About 4,000 housing units will be built in the next five to seven years, with other projects to be identified by 2021. ''IFC, together with IFC Emerging Asia Fund, will invest up to Rs 556 crore (about USD 76 million) in special purpose vehicles set up by Puravankara Group. This will comprise of an investment of Rs 240 crore (about USD 33 million) by IFC and an equal amount by EAF, along with a loan of Rs 76 crore (about USD 10 million) from IFC,'' the company said. ''This strategic partnership aims to address the growing demand for housing in India by providing customers with affordable quality homes,” Puravankara group MD Ashish Puravankara said.

''IFC’s investment supplements Provident’s own investments in both existing and new developments. Provident’s use of pre-cast technology will see an acceleration in both time and superior quality homes. We hope this is the beginning of a long-term relationship with IFC,'' he added. The Kochi project will be designed as per IFC’s green building certification system, EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies). ''In a post-COVID world, the housing sector can play a key role in India. Financing affordable and green housing can protect jobs, preserve livelihoods, and address climate change while restarting economies,'' said Jun Zhang, Country Head-India at IFC. Bengaluru-based Puravankara has 40 million square feet of projects, which are completed and delivered; around 20 million square feet of projects are under development. Currently, the total land assets of the company are around 65 million square feet. Provident Housing Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Puravankara, has launched over 20 million square feet across the cities of Bengaluru, Mangalore, Chennai, Coimbatore, Hyderabad and Goa of which close to 10 million square feet has been completed and delivered. Additionally, close to 8 million square feet is planned for new launches in the coming quarters.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia's COVID-19 vaccine rollout draws wary, mixed response

While excitement and enthusiasm greeted the Western-developed coronavirus vaccine when it was rolled out, the Russian-made version has received a mixed response, with reports of empty Moscow clinics that offered the shot to health care work...

Pak PM Khan reiterates support to Afghan peace process

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has spoken to Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani and reiterated his support to the Afghan-led and owned peace process in the war-torn country. The two leaders spoke on Wednesday as the Doha-based Talibans ...

Russia registers 28,214 COVID-19 cases in past 24 Hours

Moscow Russia, December 17 ANISputnik Russia has registered 28,214 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, up from 26,509 the day before, bringing the total to 2,762,668, the federal response center said on Thursday. Over the past day, 28,214 ...

Sydney residents told to stay home after COVID-19 cluster grows to 17

Australia on Thursday scrambled to trace the source of new COVID-19 cases after a cluster was detected in the largest city of Sydney, where authorities urged hundreds of thousands of people to stay home and set up emergency testing centres....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020