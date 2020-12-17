Govt engages consultant to assist coal block allottees

Amid reports of poor progress in the development of coal blocks, allotted to various entities long ago, the Centre has engaged a consultant to assist them to overcome challenges and make the mines productive, an official said on Thursday. The government intends to conduct the next round of coal block auctions in January, he said.

''Engaged a consultant to guide the allottees to navigate through the processes,'' Coal Ministry's additional secretary M Nagaraju said at an event organised by mjunction. Many blocks got stuck at various levels of progress, the official said.

He, however, did not divulge details of the consultant. Mining companies often complain about delays in getting environmental and other regulatory clearances.

The Centre had offered some coal blocks to state gencos with a prospective production of 150-160 million tonne a year, while 19 mines with a potential of extracting 50-51 million tonne annually have been auctioned for commercial mining. The government is also taking strict actions against entities for the slow progress of coal block development, he said.

According to him, coal will remain the main source of energy for the next 30-35 years. ''Coal energy mix will remain at 46 per cent, and it may surpass 50 per cent as demand is growing,'' Nagaraju said.