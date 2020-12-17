Left Menu
GPL commences PPF production; segment to contribute Rs 300 cr incremental revenue by FY23

Garware Polyester GPL, the flagship company of specialty polyester manufacturer Garware Group, on Thursday said it has commenced production of paint protection films PPFs for automobile paint protection, which is expected to contribute an incremental revenue of Rs 300 crore by 2022-23.

GPL commences PPF production; segment to contribute Rs 300 cr incremental revenue by FY23
Garware Polyester (GPL), the flagship company of specialty polyester manufacturer Garware Group, on Thursday said it has commenced production of paint protection films (PPFs) for automobile paint protection, which is expected to contribute an incremental revenue of Rs 300 crore by 2022-23. Currently, PPFs have an estimated global market size of USD 500 million (about Rs 3,700 crore), the company said in a statement.

It estimates PPFs to contribute 20 per cent of FY23 consolidated revenue at about Rs 300 crore. The company's total revenue for 2019-20 stood at Rs 924.83 crore. GPL's PPF will be more competitively priced than those currently available in the domestic market, it added.

PPF is designed to give automobile paint coatings the highest level of protection and impact resistance, and these films are clear and self-healing. The highly specialized film protects the vehicle's paint from scratches, dents and damage caused by road debris and rocks, as well as from environmental elements, through its force-dissipation properties.

''After our strong second-quarter performance we expect the commencement of the PPF line to contribute significantly to the company's performance. The product will be available to both our domestic customers as well as export markets,'' GPL Chairman and Managing Director S B Garware added. ''We plan our product lines very carefully with an aim to acquire global leadership in any specialty product that we manufacture. I am confident that we will achieve the same with our PPF line as well,'' Garware added.

