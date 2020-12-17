Natco Pharma launches anti blood clot medication

Left Menu
Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:23 IST
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulant medication used to treat and prevent blood clots. The medication is currently sold by Bayer under the brand name of Xarelto, in the Indian market. ''After successful previous launches of DABIGAT (Dabigatran) and APIGAT (Apixaban) by Natco, this latest Rivaroxaban NOAC (Novel oral anticoagulant) is in line with the company's mission of affordable medicines accessible to all,'' the drugmaker said.

Natco has launched RPIGAT in four strengths- 20 mg, 15mg, 10 mg and 2.5 mg. The 20 mg strength is priced at an MRP of Rs 14 per tablet.

