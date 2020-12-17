Left Menu
NSE urges NOW's trading members to migrate to alternate platforms by Dec 27

The NOW platform -- a shared CTCL computer to computer link facility -- would be shut down from December 28.Accordingly, members are urged to migrate to alternate trading platforms available in the market by end of day December 27, 2020, the National Stock Exchange NSE said in a statement.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:57 IST
NSE urges NOW's trading members to migrate to alternate platforms by Dec 27
Leading stock exchange NSE on Thursday asked the trading members using NOW platform to migrate to alternate trading platforms by December 27. The NOW platform -- a shared CTCL (computer to computer link) facility -- would be shut down from December 28.

''Accordingly, members are urged to migrate to alternate trading platforms available in the market by end of day December 27, 2020,'' the National Stock Exchange (NSE) said in a statement. In addition, NOW's helpdesk has been informing members using NOW platform about the discontinuation date through regular calls and emails.

The NOW platform was originally scheduled to discontinue from September 14. However, NSE extended the discontinuation date to December 28 following requests from trading members. The exchange requested trading members to adhere to the timelines since no further extension would be given.

NOW is a computer to computer link facility through which brokers were accessing the exchange's trading platform. ''Over a long and successful journey spanning 12 years, NOW empowered trading members to focus more on trading activities by minimising their overheads on non-trading related activities like maintaining infrastructure (hardware, network, application), system audits, etc,'' NSE said.

