SKF India Wins 'Companies with Great Managers' Award

Pune, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)• SKF India recognized amongst the top 20 companies as a company with great managers in India at 5th edition of the 'Great Managers Award™ 2020' SKF India has bagged the prestigious 'Companies with Great Managers' award at the 5th Edition of the 'Great Managers Awards' 2020 held recently. The Great Managers Awards™ is a People Business initiative, partnered by Economic Times and ET NOW. This program helps identify, recognize and reward organizations with ''Great Managers'' in India. This program enables the participant organizations to compare and benchmark themselves and their managers across the industry. Manish Bhatnagar, Managing Director, SKF India Ltd. said, "As innovation leaders, we aim to nurture a culture where curiosity meets execution, thereby building capabilities that impact the future. This award is testament to our strong focus on inculcating a best-in-class work culture to facilitate organizational success and establish SKF India as an innovation hub. 2020 has been an extraordinary year and it is great to work with people in leadership roles who are constantly focussing on driving results, aligning organizations vision, building team effectiveness and enhancing people performance." In the individual competition, Supreet Banaji, Principal Engineer, Product Engineering Railways won the award in the 'Hunt for Great Managers' category and Rucha Upasani, Manager, Talent Management won the award under 'Young HR Leader' award category. The two next generation leadership members of SKF India made it to the top 50 and top 25 lists, among 5000+ and 700+ individual participants respectively. ''We are honoured to receive this recognition, as it recognizes the values with which we work at SKF. We make the choice to care for people every day, and this award is a testament to this belief. Building people leader effectiveness is at the core of our strategy of creating future workforce to meet the evolving needs of our customers,'' said Gautam Kumar, CHRO and Director- HR, SKF India Ltd. The Great Managers Awards™ is focused towards helping organizations create real competitive advantage through its managers. Read more here: Great Managers Award. About SKFSKF's mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication, condition monitoring, and maintenance services. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86,013 million and the number of employees was 43,360. www.skf.com