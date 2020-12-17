UP CM approves name, design of Jewar airport

Left Menu
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday approved the design, name and logo of the international airport to be constructed in Noidas Jewar, according to an official statement. According to the statement, Adityanath that the international airport being constructed in Noidas Jewar will give a boost to exports and increase employment opportunities for people in the state.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:22 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday approved the design, name and logo of the international airport to be constructed in Noida’s Jewar, according to an official statement. It will be named Noida International Greenfield Airport while a picture of stork—the state bird--will used in its logo, an official said. It will be designed on the lines of world-famous airports in London, Moscow and Milan, the official added. According to the statement, Adityanath that the international airport being constructed in Noida’s Jewar will give a boost to exports and increase employment opportunities for people in the state. ''This airport will become the pride of India and will be one of the best in the world. We will present it as a global brand,'' the CM said while going through a presentation on the airport at his residence. Adityanath said the Jewar airport will lead to the development of industrial infrastructure that will increase employment opportunities, encourage manufacturing and exports. The initial capacity of the airport, proposed to be built in four phases, will be 12 million passengers per year, which will be expanded to 70 million passengers per year by 2050, the statement said.

Initially, it will have two runways, which will be increased to five in due course of time, it said. There will also be significant growth in the field of tourism, the CM said while pointing out that the aviation sector is the medium of multi-faceted progress in today's time. Giving information about the status of the project, Director and Special Secretary (Civil Aviation), Surendra Singh, said the concessionaire for it has presented the master plan to Noida International Airport Limited, which has submitted it to the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Special Secretary Surendra Singh told the chief minister that 1,334 hectares for the airport has been acquired by the Gautam Buddha Nagar administration. Also, 48.097 hectares have been acquired for rehabilitation purposes..

