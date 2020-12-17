Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK extends COVID furlough programme until end of April

The loan guarantee scheme had been due to end on Jan. 31, while the job retention programme was due to end on March 31. Sunak has faced criticism for not announcing previous extensions to the furlough programme until shortly before it was due to expire, by which point some employers had already made staff redundant.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:12 IST
UK extends COVID furlough programme until end of April
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

British finance minister Rishi Sunak announced on Thursday that he would extend a job support programme by another month until the end of April, and that businesses would be able to get new COVID loans until the end of March.

The news came after Sunak said he would set out longer-term plans at an annual budget on March 3, as he seeks to reduce public borrowing on track to reach 400 billion pounds this year. Britain's government has supported almost 10 million jobs since the start of the pandemic at a cost of 46.4 billion pounds ($63 billion) so far, and has given banks guarantees on 68 billion pounds of lending to businesses which have lost money due to COVID.

The Bank of England estimates Britain's economy shrank by 11% this year, the biggest fall since modern records began. The loan guarantee scheme had been due to end on Jan. 31, while the job retention program was due to end on March 31.

Sunak has faced criticism for not announcing previous extensions to the furlough program until shortly before it was due to expire, by which point some employers had already made staff redundant. ($1 = 0.7358 pounds)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mayors go on indefinite hunger strike outside CM House, BJP MP Lekhi hits out at AAP

Mayors and a few senior leaders of Delhis three BJP-led municipal corporations on Thursday went on an indefinite hunger strike outside the Chief Ministers residence, to demand release of funds due to the civic bodies. The dharna by the muni...

Health ministry, Niti Aayog officials likely to meet EC top brass over COVID vaccine distribution: Sources

Officials of the Union health ministry and the Niti Aayog are likely to meet the Election Commission top brass in the coming days to seek their help in the distribution of COVID-19 vaccine given the poll panels robust network at the booth l...

Soccer-Premier League to trial concussion substitutes

Premier League clubs on Thursday agreed in principle to introduce additional permanent concussion substitutions after the sports rule-making body IFAB approved trials.Representatives from all 20 clubs attended a shareholders meeting, where ...

Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd AISPL - which renders the e-commerce majors cloud services in India - saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents. Its total income was at Rs 2,63...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020