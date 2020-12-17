Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20

AISPL also reported a profit before tax of Rs 376 million as compared to Rs 1,378 million a year ago, it added.AISPL is principally engaged in rendering cloud-related and marketing services.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:19 IST
Amazon Internet Services total income up 58pc to Rs 4,216 cr in FY20
Representative Image Image Credit: free.arinco.org

Amazon Internet Services Pvt Ltd (AISPL) - which renders the e-commerce major's cloud services in India - saw an almost 58 per cent rise in total revenue to Rs 4,215.9 crore in FY20, as per regulatory documents. Its total income was at Rs 2,637.2 crore in FY19, according to a Registrar of Companies filing - shared by market intelligence firm Tofler.

AISPL, however, registered a loss of Rs 20 lakh in the financial year ended March 30, 2020 as compared to a net profit of Rs 71.1 crore in FY19, it added. Emails sent to the company did not elicit a response.

''The company revenue from continuing operations increased to Rs 41,616 million from Rs 26,372 million. The revenue growth in AISPL is primarily attributable to increased usage of cloud and other related services by existing and new customers in India,'' the filing said. AISPL also reported a profit before tax of Rs 376 million as compared to Rs 1,378 million a year ago, it added.

AISPL is principally engaged in rendering cloud-related and marketing services. The company registered Rs 4,005.5 crore in revenue from cloud-related services in FY20, while Rs 156.1 crore was contributed by marketing services. The filing said cloud-related services consisted of amounts earned from sales of compute, storage, database, and other cloud-related service offerings (including training) for start-ups, enterprises, government agencies, and academic institutions in India.

Marketing services, on the other hand, comprise of amounts earned from general marketing and promotional services provided to Amazon Web Services, Inc., a group company..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU countries agree 2030 climate goals before battle with lawmakers

European Union environment ministers agreed on Thursday to enshrine in law a higher climate change target for 2030, setting themselves up for a battle early next year with lawmakers who want to go even further.Following a deal between the l...

Agri minister has made effort to engage in humble dialogue, do read his letter: PM to farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar through his letter to farmers has made an effort to engage in a humble dialogue, and appealed to the annadaatas to read it. Tomar, in an eight-page open...

Don't fall prey to 'lies' of Opposition on new farm laws: Agri Min in open letter to farmers

Accusing the Congress and other opposition parties of spreading falsehood about the new farm laws, union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday appealed to the agitating farmers not to fall prey to these white lies and said t...

1.3 lakh stranded people repatriated in Phase VIII Plus of Vande Bharat Mission

Ministry of External Affairs MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on Thursday said that an estimated 1.3 lakh people have been brought back to India under Phase VIII Plus of the Vande Bharat mission. During his weekly press briefing, Ministry...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020