Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU envoys to discuss Brexit at 0830 GMT Friday -diplomatic sources

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:40 IST
EU envoys to discuss Brexit at 0830 GMT Friday -diplomatic sources

The 27 national envoys to European Union hub Brussels will get an update on the latest in the trade talks with Britain at 0830 GMT on Friday, diplomatic sources in the bloc said.

They added that the EU was now seeing the weekend as a target date for sealing the elusive new deal with Britain, though London said earlier on Thursday that chances for an agreement were less than 50%.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CAS bans Russia from using its flag at next two Olympics

Russian athletes will not be able to participate in the Olympics or at any world championships under the countrys flag for the next two years, a ruling from the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Thursday. CAS has issued its decisio...

AAP MLAs tear farm laws copies in Delhi Assembly

Three Aam Aadmi Party MLAs - Mahendra Goyal, Somnath Bharati and Gopal Rai - tore copies of recently enacted central farm laws during the special Delhi Assembly session called on Thursday. Gopal Rai, who is also the Environment Minister, sa...

Sterling builds on 2-1/2 year high on Brexit deal hopes, BoE keeps policy unchanged

Sterling rose to 1.36 on Thursday, building on a 2-12 year high against a struggling dollar as reports of progress in Brexit trade talks boosted appetite for the British currency, while the Bank of England kept its stimulus programme unchan...

Rajasthan: Gehlot to inaugurate development projects on Friday

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot will virtually inaugurate and lay foundation stones of several development projects on Friday to mark the second anniversary of the state governmentOn the occasion, the achievements of the government wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020