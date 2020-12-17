Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

COVID-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra governments health insurance for its employees. The announcement was made by health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.The state today decided to provide medical cover for its employees if they catch COVID-19, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2020 22:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 22:04 IST
Maha: COVID-19 included in health insurance for govt employees

COVID-19 has been included in the list of diseases covered under the Maharashtra government's health insurance for its employees. The announcement was made by health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

''The state today decided to provide medical cover for its employees if they catch COVID-19,'' he said. Immediate relatives of government employee also benefit by the scheme.

''The state government in 2005 had listed 27 types of diseases including the ones related to heart and lungs (which the scheme covers). However, now it has decided to include COVID-19 (specifically) which primarily affects the lungs,'' Tope said. The decision was taken to bring clarity as to whether COVID-19 is covered or not, he said.

The decision will be applicable retrospectively from September 2 this year, as the state had permitted more employees to report back to work from September onwards, he said..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DU considering introduction of 4-year UG courses under new NEP

The Delhi University DU is considering introduction of four-year undergraduate courses as part of the implementation of the new National Education Policy NEP, a move being opposed by teachers associations. The varsity had in September forme...

India, UK looking at enhanced trade partnership: Piyush Goyal

Union Minister of Railways, Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that India is looking at possibilities of trade in goods and services and investments being a part of enhanced trade partnership with the United Kingdom UK. We ...

UK's Gove says Brexit trade talks could go on beyond Christmas

One of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior ministers said on Thursday that Britain hoped to reach a trade deal with the European Union but that talks might go on until after Christmas.When we think about the real deadline, I hope that we c...

U.S. Senate panel leaders call for IRS briefing following hacking campaign

The leaders of the U.S. Senate Finance Committee on Thursday call on the Internal Revenue Service to brief lawmakers on whether any U.S. taxpayer data was compromised in the recent hacking campaign that leverage technology by SolarWinds Cor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020