Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU agency moves forward meeting on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

The decision came after Moderna sent that last package of data on the vaccine needed for the agency to assess it for the EU market, the EMA saidWe have constantly revised our planning to further streamline all the procedural aspects that need to be in place for a robust scientific assessment that leads to marketing authorization in all EU countries, EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said.

PTI | Amsterdam | Updated: 18-12-2020 00:20 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:53 IST
EU agency moves forward meeting on Moderna COVID-19 vaccine
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The European Union's medicines agency announced Thursday that it has moved forward a meeting to consider authorizing a coronavirus vaccine made by Moderna for use in the 27-nation bloc

The Amsterdam-based agency, which is meeting Monday to consider authorizing a vaccine made by Pfizer Inc and German company BioNTech for use in the EU, had scheduled a meeting to discuss the Moderna vaccine on January 12, but that has now been brought forward to January 6. The decision came after Moderna sent that last package of data on the vaccine needed for the agency to assess it for the EU market, the EMA said

"We have constantly revised our planning to further streamline all the procedural aspects that need to be in place for a robust scientific assessment that leads to a marketing authorization in all EU countries," EMA Executive Director Emer Cooke said. ''The number of infections is increasing across Europe and we are aware of the huge responsibility we have to get a vaccine to the market as quickly as is feasible, whilst maintaining the robustness of our scientific review." The EMA's approval is valid in all 27 EU countries and once it is granted, countries can start receiving vaccines for immunization campaigns.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BRIEF-Northern Ireland Will Enter A Six-Week Lockdown On Boxing Day - Sky News

Dec 17 Reuters - NORTHERN IRELAND WILL ENTER A SIX-WEEK LOCKDOWN ON BOXING DAY AMID RISING COVID-19 INFECTIONS - SKY NEWS...

U.S. senators ask IRS if hacking campaign compromised taxpayer data

Two top U.S. Senators on Thursday said they were seeking answers on whether the recent hacking attack against the federal government compromised U.S. taxpayers data, which could make millions of Americans more vulnerable to identity theft a...

Armed with proposals, young climate activists hunt decision-making power

Unable to hold large-scale street protests safely during this years pandemic, young climate activists are using their energy to craft their own climate policies and battling for decision-making power to make them a reality.We might not have...

Lockdown looms over Christmas in Bethlehem

The Palestinian prime minister on Thursday announced a two-week lockdown in the West Bank that appears certain to curtail Christmas celebrations in the town of Jesus birth. Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said that with a coronavirus outbr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020