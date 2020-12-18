Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cathay Pacific expands cold storage as COVID-19 vaccine roll-out begins

Cathay has invested in a new generation track-and-trace system called Ultra Track to allow freight forwarders to monitor the condition of vaccine shipments in real-time. "We will be offering the service free of charge for any COVID-19 vaccine shipments from all of the vaccine manufacturing centres," Owen said.

Reuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 18-12-2020 10:42 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 10:28 IST
Cathay Pacific expands cold storage as COVID-19 vaccine roll-out begins
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd is expanding its cold storage facilities at its cargo terminal to allow it to temporarily hold more than 8.6 million vaccine doses a day as countries begin approving COVID-19 vaccines.

Its current capacity is about 7.1 million doses and a new cold storage room will allow for a further 1.5 million doses, Cathay Director Cargo Tom Owen said in a newsletter on Friday. Airlines battered by COVID-19 are preparing for key roles in the mass vaccine rollout that promises to unlock an immediate boost for the sector - and beyond that, its own recovery and survival.

"We are the third-largest freight carrier in the world, and with our 20 dedicated freighters and cargo bellies of passenger aircraft supporting our extensive freighter network, we stand ready to assist with what will be the biggest humanitarian response to a situation involving civil aviation that anyone has ever seen," Owen said. Cathay has invested in a new generation track-and-trace system called Ultra Track to allow freight forwarders to monitor the condition of vaccine shipments in real-time.

"We will be offering the service free of charge for any COVID-19 vaccine shipments from all of the vaccine manufacturing centres," Owen said. Ultra Track uses a low-energy Bluetooth transmitter that can record and transmit GPS positions, temperature, vibration and humidity in real-time.

More than half of vaccines go to waste globally every year because of temperature control, logistics and shipment-related issues. Logistical hurdles are a significant risk for efforts to rapidly distribute COVID-19 vaccines, but they have resulted in booming business for companies that sell technology for monitoring shipments from factory freezer to shot in the arm.

Also Read: Rugby-Welsh referee Owens ends international career after landmark 100th test

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Owen

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gucci joins Alibaba's luxury e-commerce site to woo Chinese consumers

Fashion label Gucciwill open two flagship stores on Alibabas online luxury shopping platform, underscoring the importance of the Chinese market for high-end brands seeking to reverse a revenue slide due to the coronavirus pandemic. Gucci, t...

SC directs states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states to carry out fire safety audit of dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country to prevent fire incidents in medical institutions. The apex court also directed dedicated COVID-19 hospita...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now China to vaccinate 50 million people for Lunar New YearChina is planning to vaccinate 50 million people against the coronavirus before the start of the peak Lunar New Year travel s...

Japan to develop longer-range anti-ship missiles as China pressure mounts

Japan on Friday said it will develop new stand-off anti-ship missiles that can target warships at greater distances around its southwestern Okinawa island chain, including near disputed islets in the East China Sea that China also claims.Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020