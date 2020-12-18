Route Mobile names Milind Pathak as Chief Business Officer to boost innovation

Route Mobile - a cloud communication service provider to enterprises, over-the-top players and mobile network operators - on Friday named Milind Pathak as its Chief Business Officer. With the appointment, effective December 17, Pathak will drive new product development, and support Route Mobile's next phase of growth as the company continues to expand globally, drive product innovation and enter new markets, a company release said.

A senior leader with over 20 years of experience in blue-chip organisations across domestic and global markets, Pathak has held several key decision-making portfolios, especially in sales and marketing, new product development, involving both startups and growth organisations. Route Mobile Managing Director and Group CEO Rajdipkumar Gupta said, ''We are delighted to welcome Milind Pathak as our Chief Business Officer during this significant phase of growth for Route Mobile. His proven track record in new market identification and geographic expansion will be advantageous for our growth plans''.