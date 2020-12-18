Kolte-Patil Acknowledged as India's Most Trusted Real Estate Brand by TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India Kolte-Patil Developers Limited (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL; KPDL), a leading Pune based real estate developer, with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, today announced that it has been acknowledged as India’s most trusted brand in the 10th edition of TRA’s Brand Trust Report. Kolte-Patil was accorded the highest rank in the ‘Construction’ super category that includes real estate companies as well as EPC contractors, ahead of many prominent companies in the sector. The Brand Trust Report is a result of comprehensive primary research conducted across 16 cities on TRA’s proprietary 10-Brand Behaviours, through which 8,000 unique brands were analysed to list the top 1000 trusted brands in India. Kolte-Patil markets its projects under two brands: ’Kolte-Patil’, addressing the mid-priced and affordable residential segment, and ‘24K’ in the premium luxury segment. Over the years, the company has gained prominence as a trusted name with a strong reputation for high quality standards and customer centricity. This has resulted in Kolte-Patil establishing itself as one of the most preferred and reliable brand for customers and channel partners across Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai markets. Its strong brand position and project execution capabilities have continued to be commended at various prominent forums. Commenting on this recognition, Mr. Gopal Sarda, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. said, “In a market that places a sizable premium on trust and reliability, being picked as the most trusted real estate brand in the country is indeed a great honour. This clearly indicates that customers recognize our relentless efforts of the last few years in creating quality homes to the complete satisfaction of thousands of families. Currently, there is significant transition in the country’s real estate market with renewed demand for quality living spaces. Within this framework, customers prefer to associate with brands that stand for value for money, timely execution, reliability and ethical conduct. Our rich legacy and strong market position represents a highly credible brand that people are happy to trust with their life’s most important buying decision.” N. Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research stated, “We congratulate Kolte-Patil in achieving this coveted position as the Most Trusted Brand in the category of Construction/Real Estate this year. This achievement is indeed very commendable and consumer trust is an essential intangible that every brand should strive to achieve.” About TRA Research TRA Research, a part of the Comniscient Group, is a consumer insights and brand analytics company dedicated to understanding and analyzing stakeholder behavior through two globally acclaimed proprietary matrices of Brand Trust™ and Brand Desire™. TRA Research conducts a primary research with consumers and stakeholders to assist brands with their business decisions based on TRA’s consumer insights. TRA Research is the publisher of TRA’s Brand Trust Report and of India's Most Desired Brands. Please visit www.trustadvisory.info for more information.

About Kolte-Patil Developers Limited Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. (BSE: 532924, NSE: KOLTEPATIL; KPDL), incorporated in 1991, is a leading real estate company with dominant presence in the Pune residential market, and growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru. Kolte-Patil is a trusted name with a reputation for high quality standards, design uniqueness, corporate governance, transparency and for delivery of projects in a timely manner. The company has developed and constructed over 50 projects including residential complexes, integrated townships, commercial complexes and IT Parks covering a saleable area of ~20 million square feet across Pune, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Several of the company’s projects have been certified by the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC). KPDL markets its projects under two brands: ’Kolte-Patil’ (addressing the mid-income segment) and ‘24K’ (addressing the premium luxury segment). Consolidating its leadership position in Pune, the company forayed into the Mumbai market in 2013 focusing on low capital intensive society re-development projects. The company signed ten projects (two completed, three nearing launch, five future projects) till date at prime locations across the city.

KPDL has seamlessly navigated varied economic cycles enabled by one of the lowest debt levels in the sector. The Company’s long-term bank debt and non-convertible debentures have been rated ‘A+ / Stable’ by CRISIL, the highest rating accorded by CRISIL to any publicly listed residential real estate player in India. The Company’s growth trajectory, internal processes and corporate governance practices have benefitted from partnerships with marquee financial institutions like KKR, JP Morgan Asset Management, Portman Holdings, ASK Capital, Motilal Oswal and ICICI Ventures. Over the years, KPDL has received multiple awards and recognitions including Asia’s greatest Brand 2017 by AsiaOne, The Economic Times – The Game Changers of Maharashtra 2018, Times Realty Icons - Best Realtor 2019, CNN NEWS18 - Developer of the Year Residential 2019, ET Now - Most Trusted Brand India’s 2019 and Top Challengers 2019-20 by Construction World Global Awards Online.

