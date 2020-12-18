Kolte-Patil acknowledged as India's most trusted real estate brand by TRA's Brand Trust Report 2020

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18 (ANI/ BusinessWire India): Kolte-Patil Developers Limited, a leading Pune based real estate developer, with growing presence in Mumbai and Bengaluru, today announced that it has been acknowledged as India's most trusted brand in the 10th edition of TRA's Brand Trust Report. Kolte-Patil was accorded the highest rank in the 'Construction' super category that includes real estate companies as well as EPC contractors, ahead of many prominent companies in the sector. The Brand Trust Report is a result of comprehensive primary research conducted across 16 cities on TRA's proprietary 10-Brand Behaviours, through which 8,000 unique brands were analysed to list the top 1000 trusted brands in India. Kolte-Patil markets its projects under two brands: 'Kolte-Patil', addressing the mid-priced and affordable residential segment, and '24K' in the premium luxury segment. Over the years, the company has gained prominence as a trusted name with a strong reputation for high quality standards and customer centricity. This has resulted in Kolte-Patil establishing itself as one of the most preferred and reliable brand for customers and channel partners across Pune, Bengaluru and Mumbai markets. Its strong brand position and project execution capabilities have continued to be commended at various prominent forums.

Commenting on this recognition, Gopal Sarda, Group CEO, Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd. said, "In a market that places a sizable premium on trust and reliability, being picked as the most trusted real estate brand in the country is indeed a great honour. This clearly indicates that customers recognize our relentless efforts of the last few years in creating quality homes to the complete satisfaction of thousands of families. Currently, there is significant transition in the country's real estate market with renewed demand for quality living spaces. Within this framework, customers prefer to associate with brands that stand for value for money, timely execution, reliability and ethical conduct. Our rich legacy and strong market position represents a highly credible brand that people are happy to trust with their life's most important buying decision." N Chandramouli, CEO, TRA Research stated, "We congratulate Kolte-Patil in achieving this coveted position as the Most Trusted Brand in the category of Construction/Real Estate this year. This achievement is indeed very commendable and consumer trust is an essential intangible that every brand should strive to achieve."

