Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK, US among top 5 employers for Indian tech contractors: Survey

As per the survey, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, the US, and South Africa are the top five countries attracting and retaining a highly-skilled Indian workforce in the contracting market place.Further, it said since March this year there was a staggering 610 per cent growth in job postings for IT contractors across the Philippines, Netherlands, Nigeria, Canada, Kenya and Brazil.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:33 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:13 IST
UK, US among top 5 employers for Indian tech contractors: Survey
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, the United States and South Africa are among the top countries attracting and retaining high-skilled Indian workers in the contracting market place, says a survey. The survey titled 'Global Demand for Indian IT Contractors' has been done by contractor hiring platform Techfynder that a majority of companies from these regions on the platform have shown an interest in hiring for core domains that include cloud, cyber and digitisation. The findings are based on the survey of 52,000 contractors from across the country between January and December 2020, to find out the trends in the contractual job marketplace in India.

Due to the pandemic, many businesses are going online to offer their products and services, which has further increased the demand for IT contractors in roles such as software engineers, senior java developers, cyber security engineers, data scientists, web developers, and UI/UX designers, it noted. As per the survey, the UK, Ireland, Netherlands, the US, and South Africa are the top five countries attracting and retaining a highly-skilled Indian workforce in the contracting market place.

Further, it said since March this year there was a staggering 610 per cent growth in job postings for IT contractors across the Philippines, Netherlands, Nigeria, Canada, Kenya and Brazil. Information Technology sector tops the charts with 48 per cent hiring of the contractual workforce. It is followed by insurance (18 per cent), banking and finance (16 per cent), telecommunications (12 per cent) and pharmaceuticals (6 per cent), the survey said.

''The IT contractual job market has always seen good traction. However, the growth for contractors in India has only been exemplified during the pandemic, which massively impacted the global job market. ''Gradually, companies in India, and around the world are making a shift in talent acquisition and embracing contractual hiring. As a result, there is a rising demand for our services,'' Techfynder Founder and CEO Praveen Madire said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UK's COVID R number jumps above 1, infections growing again

Britains reproduction R number has jumped above 1 and the COVID-19 epidemic is estimated to be growing again, the Government Office for Science said on Friday, a sharp reversal from the shrinkage seen during Englands national lockdown.The R...

One more COVID death in UP's Muzaffarnagar, 40 new cases

The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 98 in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar district on Friday after another fatality, while the infection count climbed to 7,642 with 40 more people testing positive for the virus, officials said. The 66-year-ol...

5 polytechnic students injured in clash in UP's Mahoba

Five men were injured on Friday when two groups of polytechnic college students clashed here allegedly over a rivalry that also saw exchange of fire, police saidThe clash took place around 4 pm when the students clashed in and around the co...

Proper scaling up of electronic manufacturing can contribute USD 1 tn to economy: Prasad

Communications and IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday said scaling up of electronic manufacturing in the country can alone contribute USD 1 trillion to the economy. The government has seen interest from global majors like Apple, Sams...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020