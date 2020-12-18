Man dies after can containing chemical falls, explodes in Beed

One person was killed on Friday after a can containing a chemical exploded while being carried to a godown in Beed, some 125 kilometres from here, a police official said. The incident took place around 11:15am in Masarat Nagar, he added.

''The can contained some kind of chemical and there was an explosion after it fell to the ground. A labourer identified as Aniruddha Panchal died while two others were injured,'' he said. An analysis of the chemical was underway, he added.

