Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss gov't closes restaurants, tells people to stay home to fight virus

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-12-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 19:45 IST
Swiss gov't closes restaurants, tells people to stay home to fight virus

The Swiss government ordered all restaurants, sports and recreation centres closed for a month from Tuesday and urged people to stay home to curb stubbornly high coronavirus infection rates that prompted calls from scientists and medical professionals for tighter measures.

Confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring Liechtenstein have surpassed 400,000 and the death toll has topped 6,000 as the cabinet on Friday backed away from its "middle path" that had aimed to avoid a second business-crippling lockdown.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected foreign fighter extradited to Denmark from Turkey

A court in Denmark on Friday ordered a Danish national facing terror charges on suspicion of having fought alongside the Islamic State group in Syria held in pre-trial custody until January 6. The 32-year-old man was arrested Thursday when ...

J-K: Final phase of DDC polls on Saturday; voting to be held in 28 constituencies

The staggered voting for the maiden District Development Council DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir will conclude on Saturday as 28 constituencies are set to go for polling in the eighth and final phase. Voting will also be held for 369 vac...

On eve of Sonia's meeting with 'letter writers', Cong asserts Rahul best suited to lead party

Ahead of a crucial meeting of Sonia Gandhi with a section of senior leaders who had written to her in August demanding an overhaul of the organisation, the Congress on Friday downplayed any internal dissensions and said Rahul Gandhi was the...

Another jolt to TMC, MLA Silbhadra Dutta tenders his resignation

In another jolt to Trinamool Congress TMC ahead of forthcoming West Bengal Legislative assembly polls, Silbhadra Dutta, MLA from Barrackpore, formally tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Dut...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020