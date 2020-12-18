Left Menu
Optiemus Infracom to buy 19.91pc stake in Optiemus Electronics from Wistron

The joint venture is with Apples contract manufacturer Wistron, which holds the 19.91 per cent stake, while the remaining 80.09 per cent shareholding is with Optiemus Infracom.The board of directors of the company... The stake will be acquired in an all cash deal of Rs 1.24 crore by Optiemus Infracom from Wistron.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-12-2020 20:08 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 20:08 IST
Optiemus Infracom plans to buy 19.91 per cent stake in Optiemus Electronics, its first joint venture in India. The joint venture is with Apple's contract manufacturer Wistron, which holds the 19.91 per cent stake, while the remaining 80.09 per cent shareholding is with Optiemus Infracom.

''The board of directors of the company... has considered and approved purchase of 27,60,000 equity shares, 19.91 of the total share capital of M/s Optiemus Electronics Limited... by way of transfer from Wistron Corporation,'' according to a regulatory filing. The stake will be acquired in an all cash deal of Rs 1.24 crore by Optiemus Infracom from Wistron.

